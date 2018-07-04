After Successfully Remaking Stephen King’s ‘It,’ Producers Plan to Resurrect Chucky for ‘Child’s Play’ Reboot — Report

"It" producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith are hoping to have similar luck with another horror icon.

Chucky is eyeing a return to the big screen in a major way thanks to an upcoming “Child’s Play” reboot, Collider reports. MGM is reportedly developing a new “Child’s Play” film with help from producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith. The two men were behind last year’s horror sensation “It” and are production the follow-up “It: Chapter Two,” which is now in production. “Polaroid” director Lars Klevberg is helming the “Child’s Play” reboot from a script by “Kung Fury” writer Tyler Burton Smith.

According to Collider, the plan for the “Child’s Play” remake is to set the film in modern day and focus on characters who are teenagers, similar to “Stranger Things” and the Losers’ Club in the “It” franchise. It’s unclear whether or not the villainous doll will be the red-headed Chucky or a different one, although Collider says Chucky is probably the choice producers will settle on in the script. The doll is expected to get a 2018 upgrade and have technologically-advanced features.

“Child’s Play,” directed by Tom Holland, debuted in 1988 and started a franchise that has spawned six additional sequels. The most recent Chucky film was 2017’s “Cult of Chucky.” Don Mancini has served as a screenwriter on every “Child’s Play” installment, including an upcoming television series, but he will not be working on the story for Klevberg’s reboot.

Collider says MGM is trying to keep details around the “Child’s Play” reboot quiet and the film was developed under a different name, similar to how Lionsgate handled Adam Wingard’s “The Woods,” which was revealed just shortly before release to be “Blair Witch.” Head to Collider for more information on the reboot.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.