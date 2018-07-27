Chloe Dykstra Did Not Take Part in AMC’s Investigation of Chris Hardwick, Says She ‘Wishes to Move On’ With Her Life

In a statement reacting to AMC reinstating Hardwick, Dykstra said she will continue to work with support groups for survivors of sexual abuse.

Chloe Dykstra has issued a statement following the news AMC is officially bringing Chris Hardwick back to the network. The actress said she wishes to move on and focus on helping organizations for sexual abuse survivors.

Dykstra published an essay on June 15 detailing an emotionally and sexually abusive relationship with a former boyfriend. The television personality did not name Hardwick, but the details of her story led many to believe Hardwick was the abuser mentioned. Hardwick verified the belief further when he came out with his own statement denying the claims made in the essay.

With the July 26 announcement Hardwick is returning to AMC as host of “Talking Dead” on August 12, Dykstra posted a note on social media saying she was taking the news fine since her essay never intended to “ruin the career” of the person she spoke about.

“I could have provided more details, but chose not to,” Dykstra wrote. “I have said what I wanted to say on the matter, and I wish to move on with my life. For that reason, I chose not to participate in the investigation against the person I spoke of. I do not believe in an eye for an eye, and therefore I have only shared my evidence with those who I felt should see it.”

Dykstra continued by saying she is ready to move beyond the headlines about her and Hardwick to focus on the subject she originally intended to shed a light on when publishing her original essay.

“I plan to continue this conversation and intend to work with institutions like RAINN and other support groups for survivors,” she wrote. “I hope that the hatred, the name calling, the death threats can go away and we can return to productive discourse.”

AMC’s statement about Hardwick said the network conducted a “comprehensive assessment” into the host’s past behavior. “We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” the statement said.

Dykstra’s response confirms she was not one of the “numerous individuals” who AMC spoke to about Hardwick’s behavior and that it was her choice not to be a part of the assessment. You can read Dykstra’s entire response in the note below.

I originally wrote my essay so I could move on with my life, and now I intend to do so. Thank you, again, to those who have supported me during this. pic.twitter.com/sjBEKGpY7v — Chloe Dykstra (@skydart) July 26, 2018

