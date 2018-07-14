Chris Hardwick Replaced on ‘Talking Dead’ by Yvette Nicole Brown Amid Sexual Abuse Accusations

She's been a regular guest on the show since 2012.

As it continues its “assessment” of Chris Hardwick, who was accused of sexual abuse by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra, AMC has announced that Yvette Nicole Brown will now become interim guest host of both “Talking Dead” and a preview special of “The Walking Dead” season nine. Brown has been a regular guest on “Talking Dead” since 2012 and starred on “Community” from 2009–15.

AMC released a brief statement announcing the change:

“Yvette Nicole Brown will step in as an interim guest host of ‘The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special’ on August 5 and ‘Talking Dead’ when it returns following the premiere of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on August 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick.”

In a Medium essay written last month, Dykstra detailed an abusive, years-long relationship with an unnamed man whom readers quickly deduced was Hardwick. He has since lost several other positions, with AMC taking “Talking With Chris Hardwick” off the air and removing him from a planned appearance at a San Diego Comic-Con panel. Hardwick has denied the allegations against him.

