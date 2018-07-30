Chris Pratt and the Entire ‘Guardians’ Cast Sign Open Letter Supporting James Gunn and Fans Who Want Him Rehired for ‘Vol. 3’

The cast writes they have been "discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories" about Gunn.

Following brief reactions from Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana last week, the entire main cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy” has banded together to release an open letter supporting their director, James Gunn. Disney severed all ties with Gunn on July 20 after a series of controversial jokes the director made on Twitter several years ago resurfaced online. Gunn directed the first two “Guardians” movies and was writing and directing “Vol. 3,” set for release in 2020.

“We fully support James Gunn,” the open letter states. “We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of ‘Volume 3’ as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

The letter is signed by Chris Pratt, Bradley Cooper, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Michael Rooker, and Karen Gillan. The cast says it does not defend the jokes Gunn made years ago, but every actor believes in redemption, which is one of the primary themes of the “Guardians” franchise.

“His story isn’t over — not by a long shot,” the statement says about Gunn. “There is little due process in the court of public opinion. James is likely not the last good person to be put on trial. Given the growing political divide in this country, it’s safe to say instances like this will continue, although we hope Americans from across the political spectrum can ease up on the character assassinations and stop weaponizing mob mentality.”

Disney has not yet announced how the “Guardians” franchise will continue with “Vol. 3” now that Gunn is no longer behind the camera. There has been a groundswell of support from Marvel fans to rehire Gunn, and the cast’s open letter makes it clear they agree with the sentiment.

You can read the full open letter from the “Guardians” cast in the post below.

If you please, read the statement written and signed by The Guardians of the Galaxy cast in support of James Gunn’s reinstatement as director of GOTG Volume 3. pic.twitter.com/TjNA9RF6M8 — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) July 30, 2018

