Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana Break Silence on James Gunn Being Fired From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Pratt chose a Bible verse to comment on the firing of Gunn after controversial jokes from the director's past resurfaced online.

Following in the footsteps of their “Guardians of the Galaxy” cast members Dave Bautista and Sean Gunn, Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana took to social media to break their silence on the firing of James Gunn. Alan Horn, Chairman of The Walt Disney Studios, announced July 20 the company was severing ties with Gunn after controversial jokes he made in the past resurfaced online. The decision fired Gunn from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” which already had a 2020 release date.

“It’s been a challenging weekend I’m not gonna lie,” Saldana tweeted to her nearly one million followers. “I’m pausing myself to take everything in before I speak out of term. I just want everyone to know I love ALL members of my GOTG family. Always will.”

Pratt, meanwhile, chose to quote a Bible verse from the Epistle of James in the New Testament: “Understand this, my dear brothers and sisters. Let every person be quick to listen, slow to speak, slow to anger.”

While neither Saldana nor Pratt’s posts mention Gunn by name, it’s clear both actors are reeling from Gunn’s removal from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise. Gunn wrote and directed the first two installments and was going to do the same on “Vol. 3.” Salanda made it clear she always will love “ALL” members of the film’s cast and crew, which obviously includes Gunn.

Gunn responded himself to the news of his firing shortly after Disney’s announcement. In a statement made July 20, Gunn said, “My words of nearly a decade ago were, at the time, totally failed and unfortunate efforts to be provocative. I have regretted them for many years since — not just because they were stupid, not at all funny, wildly insensitive, and certainly not provocative like I had hoped, but also because they don’t reflect the person I am today or have been for some time.”

Michael Rooker, who played Yandu in the first two films in the franchise, also took to Twitter in the wake of Gunn’s firing to announce he would be leaving the social media platform because he is “tired and upset over the ongoing bullshit.” Disney has not yet announced how it plans to proceed with “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” following Gunn’s removal.

