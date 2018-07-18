Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ Returning to IMAX 70mm Theaters to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Christopher Nolan fans in Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Toronto aren't going to want to miss "The Dark Knight" IMAX re-release.

In a move that would certainly make Christopher Nolan proud, Warner Bros. is gearing up to re-release “The Dark Knight” in 70mm IMAX theaters next month. Jeff Goldstein, Warners’ President of Domestic Distribution, made the announcement July 18, which marks the 10th anniversary of Nolan’s landmark superhero epic opening in theaters nationwide.

“The Dark Knight” will hit IMAX 70mm theaters for a limited one-week engagement starting Friday, Aug. 24. The theaters participating in the re-release include AMC Universal Citywalk IMAX (Universal City), AMC Lincoln Square IMAX (New York), AMC Metreon IMAX (San Francisco), and AMC Metreon IMAX (Toronto). The IMAX re-release is fitting given “The Dark Knight” marked the first major feature to utilize IMAX cameras for select scenes.

“The Dark Knight” opened July 18, 2008 and became only the fourth movie at the time to gross more than $1 billion worldwide. The film set an opening weekend record at the domestic box office with $158 million, which was later surpassed by several movies.

Tickets for opening day of “The Dark Knight” IMAX re-release go on sale this Friday, July 20

