‘Creepshow’: Iconic Horror Anthology Brought Back to Life As Shudder TV Series From ‘Walking Dead’ Director Greg Nicotero

The new series will be crafted by horror mainstay Nictoero, who started his career working for original "Creepshow" director George Romero.

The dead rise again. Nearly three decades after its theatrical release, George Romero’s iconic horror anthology film “Creepshow” has been resurrected by streaming outfit Shudder, best known for its copious offerings from the world of genre film, as a brand new television series. Shudder has greenlit a new series from “The Walking Dead” director and horror mainstay — and Romero acolyte! — Greg Nicotero, who will direct, executive produce, and supervise the show’s creative elements.

Released in 1982, Romero’s film boasted stories written by Stephen King and was brought to life by stars like Ted Danson and Adrienne Barbeau. It eventually spawned two sequel films and even a spin-off comic. Nicotero’s own attachment to the material runs deep, as he first met his mentor Tom Savini while literally visiting the set of “Creepshow,” and Nicotero himself worked with Romero on both his “Creepshow 2” and “Day of the Dead.”

In an official statement, Nicotero said, “‘Creepshow’ is a project very close to my heart! It is one of those titles that embraces the true spirit of horror… thrills and chills celebrated in one of its truest art forms, the comic book come to life! I’m honored to continue the tradition in the ‘spirit’ in which it was created.”

Read More:George Romero Was a Legend Who Never Got the Respect He Deserved

The new series is scheduled to debut on Shudder in 2019. Each episode of the anthology series will tell “original fun and scary stories” and will be helmed by a different director, with Nicotero directing the first episode. His Oscar- and multiple Emmy-winning company KNB EFX GROUP Inc. will handle the creature and make-up fx.

“’Creepshow’ is one of the most beloved and iconic horror anthologies from two masters of the genre, George A. Romero and Stephen King,” said Shudder general manager Craig Engler. “We’re thrilled to continue their legacy with another master of horror, Greg Nicotero, as we bring a new ‘Creepshow’ TV series exclusively to Shudder members.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.