‘Crime + Punishment’ Trailer: Sundance-Winning Doc Follows NYPD Officers Fighting Corruption Among Their Own

Exclusive: Check out the first trailer from the Impact Award winner at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.

After winning the Impact Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Stephen Maing’s documentary “Crime + Punishment” will hit theaters (care of Hulu and IFC Films) later this summer, a gut punch of a look inside the New York Police Department. The film is billed as a “galvanizing documentary that goes behind the scenes and undercover to expose racism, corruption, and intimidation within the New York Police Department.”

“Crime + Punishment” benefits from Maing’s eye-popping access, which allows him to dig deeply — and personally — into a story that remains fraught and relevant as ever. The film was executive produced by Laura Poitras.

Maing shot the film between 2014 and 2017 and follows “the efforts of the NYPD 12, a band of minority officers who speak out against the continued use of arrest and summons quotas — an illegal practice that overwhelmingly targets young black and Hispanic men. Putting their careers on the line, the officers mount a David vs. Goliath legal challenge — only to find themselves weathering harassment and retaliation from within their own departments.”

Out of Sundance, IndieWire’s own Anthony Kaufman wrote that the film “is an essential investigative documentary about corruption in the NYPD department, whose illegal quota policies continue to disrupt communities of color, but the film comes alive with its empathic look at its whistleblowing cops, particularly Edwin Raymond, a well-spoken officer who eloquently speaks truth to power.”

Check out our exclusive trailer and poster for “Crime + Punishment” below. Hulu and IFC Films will release the film on August 24.

