Dan Harmon Deletes Twitter Account After His 2009 Video Featuring Baby Doll Rape Resurfaces

The "Rick and Morty" co-creator is facing some backlash after a controversial pilot video he made in 2009 resurfaced.

Dan Harmon has taken himself off following the resurfacing of a video he made which features a scene depicting the rape of a baby doll. The video, a five-minute comedy pilot titled “Daryl,” was posted in 2009 on Channel 101.

“Daryl” spoofs Showtime’s serial killer drama “Dexter.” The scene features Harmon’s character climbing through a window, pulling down his pants, and rubbing his genitals on a baby doll lying on a couch. In the introduction to the video, Harmon appears on camera warning viewers the pilot is “controversial.”

Harmon’s video resurfaced online during Comic-Con weekend, in which he was attending the event with his “Rick and Morty” co-creator Justin Roiland. The video earned backlash on social media for making light of child rape. Harmon has not commented on the video in a statement but he did delete his Twitter account. IndieWire has reached out to Harmon’s representatives for further comment.

The video resurfaced online just days after Disney severed ties with James Gunn for controversial tweets that resurfaced on social media. Harmon is the co-creator of “Rick and Morty,” which got renewed earlier this year by Adult Swim for 70 episodes.

