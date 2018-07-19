David Lynch Earns Surprise Fourth Emmy Nomination for ‘Twin Peaks: The Return’ — Exclusive

Lynch's name has been added to another category, but the show and cast still deserve more.

The Television Academy just gave David Lynch some good news: The “Twin Peaks” auteur has landed another Emmy nomination.

The organization just approved more names to the “Twin Peaks” nomination for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing: Lynch; Jonathan P. Shaw, ACE; Brian Berdan, ACE; Justin Krohn; and Jason Wa Tucker, ACE. Those names are in addition to Duwayne Dunham, who was previously the only name included in the nomination.

That means Lynch now has a total of four Emmy nominations this year. His other nods include Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special; Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special (with Mark Frost); and as part of the team nominated for Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (for “Part 8”).

The four nominations are great, but pundits are still surprised and disappointed that the critically acclaimed Showtime revival didn’t earn more nominations, as the show’s cast was overlooked, and the program was snubbed in the Limited Series category. (Helllllooooooo!!)

All together, “Twin Peaks” earned nine nominations this year. Besides the nods for directing, writing, single-camera picture editing and sound editing, the series was also recognized in the Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More), Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie.

