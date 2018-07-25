‘Deadwood’ Movie Greenlit at HBO, Could Come Spring 2019

TCA: The film has also picked up a director and a production start date.

“Deadwood” fans probably won’t rest easy until they can hit “play” on HBOGO, but it looks like a movie based on the TV show is finally looking like a reality.

At the start of the first session of this summer’s Television Critics Association press tour, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys confirmed that a “Deadwood” movie has been officially greenlit at the network. The production has picked an October start date, with Bloys saying that it could have an HBO premiere as soon as “Spring ’19.”

Along with this announcement, Bloys also revealed that Daniel Minahan is lined up to direct the film. Minahan directed 4 episodes of the series when it originally aired from 2004-06. In addition to those episodes, Minahan has also worked on a number of other series HBO, most notably “True Blood” and “Game of Thrones.”

Bloys did not announce any specific casting, but did concede that getting together every actor’s schedule was a “nightmare of logistics.” As far as any plot details, Bloys also deferred to original series creator David Milch, who is spearheading this adaptation and was not present for the session.

