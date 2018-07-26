‘The Overthinker’ Trailer: Demetri Martin Pitches Netflix on Advertising Ideas for His New Standup Special — Exclusive

The "Daily Show" alum returns with a new hour, debuting next month.

Throughout his career, Demetri Martin has singled himself out by thinking about all angles of life in a different way. His new Netflix special, out next month, finds him wondering if he might have always been overdoing it, just a little bit.

Martin returns to the stage in “Demetri Martin: The Overthinker,” a new hour of musings on everything from his own childhood precociousness to getting angry while driving. As Netflix’s trailer for at the special below shows, the guy behind “The Overthinker” has plenty of fresh ideas for getting people to tune in (including some creative, water-based solutions).

The special, which was recorded at the Moore Theater in Seattle, is Martin’s first full filmed stage effort since 2015’s “Demetri Martin Live* at the time.” In the intervening years, Martin wrote, directed, and starred in the 2016 Tribeca-winning indie feature “Dean.”

“The Overthinker” also reunites him with director Jay Karas, who was also behind the cameras for “Live* at the time” and the Natasha Leggero/Moshe Kasher “The Honeymoon Special,” which debuted on Netflix earlier this year.

Gather up your B batteries and your long pointies and watch the full teaser below:

“Demetri Martin: The Overthinker” streams globally August 10 on Netflix.

