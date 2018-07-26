Discovery Is Gunning to Compete With Netflix By Being King of Unscripted TV

TCA: Discovery CEO David Zaslav said an eventual unscripted streaming service for the company would cost between $6 and $8 per month.

The newly expanded Discovery is ready to take on the streamers by being the factual/unscripted alternative. Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the Television Critics Association press tour, CEO David Zaslav hinted that an eventual direct-to-consumer Discovery streaming service would cost between $6 and $8 a month, and be promoted as an offering that would be an alternative, or additive, to the scripted-heavy offerings of other services.

“We see the media business as two sides — one side is scripted series and movies, and we’ve moved away from that,” Zaslav noted. Those scripted services already charge, or eventually will charge, between $10 and $15 for their platforms. “We see what we have as everything else,” he said. “We have great content. We own it all globally… We have a lot of scale. We have a lot of strength.”

A few years ago, Discovery Channel attempted to get into the scripted business, with entries such as “Harley and the Davidsons” and “Manhunt: Unabomber.” But that strategy has now changed.

“We decided, let’s do what we do best and focus on nonfiction,” said Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual. “There’s a lot of scripted content out there. It’s hard to break through.” Discovery Channel, of course, is probably best known for franchises such as the currently underway “Shark Week” and series like “Deadliest Catch.”

The return to focusing mostly on unscripted content also comes following Discovery’s acquisition of Scripps Networks. Discovery’s channel stable now includes Discovery, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Investigation Discovery, OWN, Animal Planet, Travel Channel, Science Channel, DIY, Cooking Channel and more.

“In the U.S. we’re the second largest TV company in terms of reach,” said Zaslav. Discovery is behind only NBCU for now (although a merged Disney/Fox will likely pull that company back ahead).

Asked about the future and whether Discovery is big enough to compete in a marketplace where conglomerates are bulking up to compete in a digital landscape, Zaslav said, “We’ve placed a lot of chips as bets, and we’re feeling quite good about it.”

He said he was at first surprised that Rupert Murdoch opted to sell off most of 21st Century Fox, but in the face of entrants like Amazon, Apple and Netflix, “the competitive nature of that side of the business has changed.”

Discovery has also been building up its sports properties overseas, including Olympics rights in Europe and offerings such as a potential direct-to-consumer platform for golf. Discovery makes $1 billion with its international properties, he added.

As for its channel stable, which includes both the major networks listed above and smaller niche channels like Great American Country and Discovery Family, Zaslav said he’s looking to get as many outlets as possible on new “skinny bundle” digital offerings like DirecTV Now. “Let’s make sure we have 8 or 10 or 12 that are great, that people will pay for before they pay for dinner,” he said.

