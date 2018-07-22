‘Disenchantment’ Trailer: Matt Groening Goes ‘Game of Thrones’ for a Medieval Misadventure – Watch

This Netflix fantasy comedy from the creator of “The Simpsons” looks irreverent and pitch-dark — apropos for the Dark Ages.

While “Game of Thrones” has made the words Iron Throne and Red Wedding iconic, a new fantasy-set series is here that has its own uncomfortable chair and nuptials gone bloodily awry. Meet “Disenchantment,” the new Netflix comedy from Matt Groening, the creator of “The Simpsons.”

Netflix released the official trailer for the new series to kick off its Comic-Con panel on Saturday. In attendance were Groening, showrunner Josh Weinstein and the voice cast, including Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, and David Herman along with Claudia Katz from Rough Draft animation studio. Allie Goertz from MAD Magazine and “Everything’s Coming Up Simpson” podcast moderated the discussion.

Set to a medieval-inspired re-recording of David Bowie’s “Rebel Rebel,” the trailer tells the tale of the alcohol-swilling Princess Bean (voiced by “Broad City’s” Abbi Jacobson), who rejects the idea of the life’s path expected from her, marriage and a perpetual state of pregnancy until death in the world of Dreamland.

The 10-episode animated fantasy comedy series is decidedly adult, including plenty of double-entendres and pitch-dark humor (it is the Dark Ages, after all). As Princess Bean challenges the status quo, she’s joined in her explorations by a small green elf named Elfo (Faxon) and a little demon called Luci (Andre). Throughout their misadventures, they’ll encounter all manner of fantastical creatures, including trolls, sprites, ogres, harpies, walruses, and really ridiculous humans.

This is not the first time Groening has dipped his toes into the fantasy waters. In the Season 29 premiere of “The Simpsons,” titled “The Serfsons,” the entire episode was set in a vaguely medieval setting and was filled with fantasy world Easter eggs from TV shows, novels, and games.

Watch the trailer below:

“Disenchantment” will be released on Friday, Aug. 17 on Netflix.

