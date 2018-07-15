‘Doctor Who’ Teaser: Jodie Whittaker Makes Her Grand Entrance — Watch

The new preview premiered during the World Cup final.

“Doctor Who” fans had reason to tune in to the World Cup final between France and Croatia even if they don’t care for soccer: a new teaser for the 11th season of “Doctor Who.” Jodie Whittaker takes over as the 13th Doctor overall and the first woman to take on the role. Watch below.

It begins in a diner before cutting to an apartment and then another eatery, with everyone’s meals (especially pizza) being interrupted by a strange energy that can only mean the arrival of the newest Doctor is imminent. Then she does, because how else would this end?

Whittaker made her official debut as the 13th Doctor during “Twice Upon a Time,” last year’s Christmas special; she’s best known for her appearances in “Broadchurch,” “Attack the Block,” and the “Black Mirror” episode “The Entire History of You.” Her predecessor Peter Capaldi’s tenure began when he took over for Matt Smith in 2017.

More will be revealed about “Doctor Who” at San Diego Comic-Con this week.

New Doctor Who, New friends, New Adventures. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/wFCS4puIE4 — #DoctorWho is getting ready for SDCC (@DoctorWho_BBCA) July 15, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.