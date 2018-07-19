‘Doctor Who’ Trailer: The First Complete Look at Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor

New Doctor, new companions, new villains. This is a whole new "Who."

The Doctor is in, and she looks like she means business, but not necessarily business as usual.

At the Comic-Con panel for BBC America’s “Doctor Who” on Thursday, Jodie Whittaker made her debut as the very first female Doctor to a packed convention hall. Joining her were Tosin Cole and Mandip Gill who will portray her companions Ryan and Yasmin, respectively, and new showrunner Chris Chibnall (“Broadchurch”) and executive producer Matt Strevens.

Thus far, only hints of what’s to come have been trickled out: The Doctor’s comfy new ensemble (perfect for cosplay), her companions, and a mysterious teaser trailer that dropped during the World Cup final. But we finally get a full look at what’s ahead for the 11th season and the 13th incarnation of the Doctor. With each new generation and set of companions come a feeling of hope and freshness, a reset that allows the series to test the waters anew even though some of the trappings are the same, such as traveling through space and time via the TARDIS and saving the day from bad guys.

As one can see in the trailer below, the action doesn’t disappoint. The Doctor gets some running in, there’s a bit of space travel, and the companions are wowed by what a Time Lord can accomplish. No matter what the gender, this looks like classic, entertaining “Doctor Who.”

“Doctor Who” returns for Season 11 this fall on BBC America.

