Donald Trump Makes Sexual Assault Joke About Elizabeth Warren While Mocking #MeToo

Suggesting Warren take a DNA test, Trump said: "We will have to do it very gently, because we are in the Me Too generation."

President Donald Trump, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by 19 different women, joked about #MeToo during a speech in Montana Thursday night. The remarks came during a challenge to Sen. Elizabeth Warren to prove her Native American heritage, a claim that led Trump to give her the culturally insensitive nickname “Pocahontas.” A potential rival in the 2020 election, Sen. Warren’s disputed Native American heritage has followed since her Senate bid in 2012. During his speech, Trump offered Warren $1 million towards her favorite charity if she took a DNA test “and it shows you’re an Indian.”

“I’m going to get one of those little kits and in the middle of the debate, when she proclaims she’s of Indian heritage — because her mother said she has high cheekbones, that’s her only evidence,” Trump said. “We will take that little kit, but we have to do it gently, because we’re in the ‘Me Too’ generation, so we have to be very gentle.”

Trump suggests he would like to test Elizabeth Warren for Native American heritage, “but we have to do it gently because we’re in the MeToo generation.” pic.twitter.com/kgQ54Lxqbo — Axios (@axios) July 6, 2018

Despite repeatedly boasting that “Nobody respects women more than I do,” Trump was heard on the now-infamous “Access Hollywood” tape boasting about grabbing women “by the pussy.” This latest remark suggests he still doesn’t understand the concept of consent, and that he finds #MeToo a laughing matter.

Sen. Warren has developed a thick skin as a favorite target of Trump’s nasty rhetoric. In response to the latest comments, she said, “While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas…Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying.”

Hey, @realDonaldTrump: While you obsess over my genes, your Admin is conducting DNA tests on little kids because you ripped them from their mamas & you are too incompetent to reunite them in time to meet a court order. Maybe you should focus on fixing the lives you’re destroying. — Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) July 5, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.