‘Dune’: Timothée Chalamet Eyeing the Lead Role in Denis Villeneuve’s Two-Part Film Adaptation

Chalamet is in talks to take on the same role Kyle MacLachlan played in David Lynch's infamous 1984 version of Frank Herbert's novel.

Timothée Chalamet is entering final negotiations to star in the lead role of Denis Villeneuve’s two-part “Dune,” adapted from the iconic novel by Frank Herbert (via Deadline). Villeneuve is directing the project for Legendary and the science-fiction epic will be his next project after “Blade Runner 2049,” which was released last fall to critical acclaim.

Chalamet is set to star as nobleman Paul Atreides, played by Kyle MacLachlan in David Lynch’s infamous 1984 adaptation. The story centers around rival families battling for control of the eponymous desert planet. Chalamet is coming off an Oscar nomination for “Call Me By Your Name,” which made him the youngest best actor nominee in the history of the Academy Awards. The 22-year-old is starring in Amazon’s “Beautiful Boy” this fall and is also eyeing a role in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” adaptation.

Villeneuve has cited “Dune” as his passion project on numerous occasions. The filmmaker teased last November that his “Dune” adaptation will follow the books more closely than Lynch’s version did.

“David Lynch did an adaptation in the ’80s that has some very strong qualities,” Villeneuve said. “I mean, David Lynch is one of the best filmmakers alive, I have massive respect for him. But when I saw his adaptation, I was impressed, but it was not what I had dreamed of, so I’m trying to make the adaptation of my dreams. It will not have any link with the David Lynch movie. I’m going back to the book, and going to the images that came out when I read it.”

Chalamet’s “Beautiful Boy” debuts in theaters October 12.

