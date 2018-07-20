Edgar Wright Praises ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ For Putting ‘Insane Effort Into Thrilling Practical Stunts’ Over CGI

Wright says stunt workers deserve their own Oscar category, and the latest Tom Cruise sequel only strengthens that argument.

The critics have already weighed in on “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” with IndieWire’s David Ehrlich calling the sixth installment one of the “best action movies ever made,” and now Edgar Wright has taken to social media to share his own rave review. Wright is a master of the action genre himself thanks to “Baby Driver” and he singled out “Fallout” for prioritizing practical effects over CGI.

“As many film franchises blur into a big bland CGI soup, it’s thrilling to see one still putting an insane effort into thrilling practical stunts and incredible location work,” Wright said about the film. “So please be upstanding for ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout,’ truly making summer movies exciting again.”

Wright later responded to a fan comment by saying the Academy Awards should honor stunt workers with their own category. “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” makes yet another strong case for the argument, as did Wright’s “Baby Driver” last year. The director is well known to use his social media pages to advocate for films before their release. Earlier this year, Wright encouraged followers to see “Ready Player One,” saying it reconfirmed Steven Spielberg as the “master of blocking action scenes.”

“Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” directed by Christopher McQuarrie, opens in theaters nationwide July 27. The movie is already being compared to such classic modern action films as “Mad MaxL Fury Road” and “Skyfall.” Read IndieWire’s A review here.

