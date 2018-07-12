‘Eighth Grade’: Sign Up For Free Tickets to Special Advance Screenings of Bo Burnham’s Indie

IndieWire readers in select U.S. cities have the chance to see Bo Burnham's "Eighth Grade" early thanks to A24.

Writer and director Bo Burnham is making his directorial debut this summer with “Eighth Grade,” which stars and Elsie Fisher and Josh Hamilton. The film follows Kayla (Fisher), a teen trying to survive the last week of eighth grade before heading off to high school.

Read More: ‘Eighth Grade’ Review: Bo Burnham’s Directorial Debut Is An Achingly Real Modern Coming-of-Age Story — Sundance 2018

“Eighth Grade” is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of the year, and the coming-of-age film unpacks how teens have to navigate the minefield of middle school in the Snapchat age. On July 19, A24 will have advance screenings of “Eighth Grade,” and some lucky IndieWire readers will have the opportunity to attend.

You can sign up for free tickets here to screenings in 20 cities across the U.S. Around 20-30 people will be admitted to each screening, so make sure you sign up immediately. Each ticket admits two guests to each screening.

Check out the trailer below. You can only sign up for free tickets by using the web page here. Watch the trailer for “Eighth Grade”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.