Emmys: ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld’ Face Off in Crafts Categories — Screen Talk Emmy Edition

Screen Talk Emmy Edition: The HBO series face off in so many of the same above- and below-the-line categories.

“Game of Thrones” is back — and ready for a crafts showdown with fellow HBO series “Westworld.” Both series are well-represented at the 2018 Primetime Emmys, particularly in the below-the-line categories. But because “Thrones” sat last year out, this will be the first time the shows go head-to-head.

“Thrones” leads this year’s Emmy nomination tally, with 22, but “Westworld” is close behind with 21, along with “Saturday Night Live.” Behind that is Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” (20) and FX’s “The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.” The secret to so many nominations, of course, is being well-represented in multiple above- and below-the-line fields.

Among the crafts noms for “Thrones”: Casting For A Drama Series, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series, Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special, Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series (three times), Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Special Visual Effects, and Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie.

“Westworld,” meanwhile, is up for Casting For A Drama Series, Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour), Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program, Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, Hairstyling For A Single-Camera Series, Main Title Design, Makeup For A Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic), Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score), Music Supervision, Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More), Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special, Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour), Special Visual Effects, and Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie.

In one interesting instance, Ramin Djawadi is competing against himself on different shows, as his work on both “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” are competing for an Emmy in the Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) category.

IndieWire crafts editor Bill Desowitz joined editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider to banter about what he’s most intrigued about with this year’s Emmy race. Here’s Episode 8:

