Emmy Nominations: What the TV Academy Got Right and Wrong — Screen Talk Emmy Edition

IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers joins Anne Thompson and Michael Schneider to applaud and sneer at this year's picks.

The 2018 Emmy nominations are in and… well, there are some things to cheer, and some things to hiss at. As predicted, “Atlanta” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will duke it out in the comedy race, while “Game of Thrones” returned to a dominant 22 nominations on the drama side. But where was “Twin Peaks”? Or “Howards End”? Or “The Terror”?

Meanwhile, it was a historic day for Netflix, which surpassed HBO and became the new nomination leader — ending HBO’s 17-year streak on top. IndieWire spent Thursday going through this year’s nods, and covered it extensively from almost every angle.

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 6 for 2018, also featuring IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers.

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Here’s a roundup of some of IndieWire’s nomination coverage:

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Also, check out IndieWire’s other TV podcasts:

Very Good TV tackles the hot TV topics of the week.

Turn It On features interviews with top TV stars and showrunners.

Filmmaker Toolkit focuses on the craftspeople behind your favorite series and films.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of Indiewire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.