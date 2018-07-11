‘Extinction’ Trailer: Michael Peña’s Nightmares are the Key to Saving Humanity in Netflix Original Film

"Hounds of Love" director Ben Young is behind the camera for Netflix's latest science-fiction original movie.

Director Ben Young made a name for himself in the indie film world with his grisly psychological horror-thriller “Hounds of Love,” and now he’s taking a similar psychodrama approach and applying it to the science-fiction drama. Young is behind the camera for “Extinction,” the latest science-fiction offering from Netflix. The movie looks to give MVP supporting actor Michael Peña a lead role worthy of his skills.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads: “A working class father of the future faces recurring dreams of destruction by an unknown force. When his unwanted nightmares begin to affect his relationship with his family, he soon realizes they may be the key to a horrible reality, as a relentless alien attack begins to destroy the Earth. As the invaders’ assault progresses, he is forced to find both the strength to protect his family and an understanding of who he truly is.”

Starring opposite Peña is Lizzy Caplan and “Luke Cage” breakout Mike Colter. The movie joins Netflix’s long list of 2018 science-fiction movies, which include “The Cloverfield Paradox,” “Tau,” “Mute,” and “The Titan.” The streaming giant also had success with the sci-fi television drama “Altered Carbon.”

“Extinction” will be available to stream on Netflix starting July 27. Watch the trailer below.

