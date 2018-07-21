‘Family Guy’ to Rename the Show’s High School After Adam West — and ‘Stick It to James Woods’

Also, here's a first-look clip for next season, featuring upcoming parodies of "Stranger Things," Kanye West, "Basic Instinct" and much more.

“Family Guy” will rename the high school seen on the animated series after the late Adam West. West, who died last year, had recurred as the Mayor of Quahog on the animated series.

“We thought it was fitting to pay tribute to him, not only as a character but a person in our lives,” executive producer Steve Callaghan said Saturday at the “Family Guy” San Diego Comic-Con panel. “We decided to rename the high school on the show, and from this point forward it will be Adam West Regional High School.”

Added star Alex Borstein (Lois): “…and stick it to James Woods!” (Woods, of course, has become a far-right-wing crank on Twitter, angering some fans — so this also serves as a way to move on from the school’s original name, James Woods Regional High School.)

The panel also revealed some of next season’s guest stars, including Patrick Stewart, Kyrie Irving, Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski, Sarah Paulson and Sam Elliot. Bryan Cranston and Niecy Nash also now recur as Peter Griffin’s new bosses at the brewery, and Mandy Moore plays a young woman who turns out to be Quagmire’s biological daughter.

“Family Guy” opens its season with a two-part episode in which Brian the dog gets married. “It’s such a fun story with twists and turns,” Callaghan said.

On another episode next season, Peter moves to Washington, D.C. to work with Donald Trump — and the two wind up in a giant chicken fight, all through Washington.

Creator Seth MacFarlane was asked what had changed over the years as “Family Guy” approaches its 20th anniversary. “There are certain things we wouldn’t do now,” he admitted. “You try to find new ways to stretch the formula and not feel like you’re repeating the same half-hour week after week. It still surprises people.”

The show also shared a first-look clip package for next season, showcasing upcoming parodies of “Basic Instinct,” “Stranger Things,” Netflix’s comedy specials, and Kanye West. Watch below:

