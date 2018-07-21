‘Fantastic Beasts 2’ Trailer: Johnny Depp Is Here to Show ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ Whether You Like It or Not — Watch

The latest look at the new "Harry Potter" spinoff was just unveiled at Comic-Con.

If the first “Harry Potter” spinoff didn’t satisfy your fantastic-beast-finding desires, then boy, do we have a sequel for you. The new trailer for “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” has been released courtesy of Comic-Con, and though it won’t address Dumbledore’s sexuality — much to the chagrin of some fans — one suspects there’s a decent chance we’ll be exposed to even more fantastical creatures and, perchance, even their whereabouts. Avail yourself of said trailer below.

That intimate details of everyone’s favorite Headmaster’s love life (played by Jude Law in this sequel to the 2016 prequel) shan’t be part of the film isn’t its only controversial element, as Johnny Depp plays the villain of the title. The actor’s continued presence in the franchise elicited backlash after he was accused of abuse by ex-wife Amber Heard, with the two eventually reaching a settlement in their 2016 divorce; Depp denied the allegations, and the two released a statement stating that there was “never any intent of physical or emotional harm.”

10 members of the cast were on hand for the Comic-Con panel, including Depp — who showed up in character:

Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, and Carmen Ejogo co-star in the film, which finds David Yates returning to the director’s chair after helming both its immediate predecessor and the final four “Harry Potter” movies. Warner Bros. will release “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” on November 16.

Additional reporting by Jenna Marotta

