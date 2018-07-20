‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Trailer: Get Ready For Flying Zombies, As a Hurricane Hits the Second Half of Season 4

Also, you'll see something Morgan (Lennie James) has never done before.

Flying zombies are a thing. A storm is brewing, and will hit “Fear the Walking Dead” as the show returns next month for the second half of Season 4.

As the show’s characters deal with some “weighty existential questions,” executive producer Andrew Chambliss said the producers also decided to throw a hurricane into the mix. “We thought we’d make it more fun to answer by throwing walkers in the air at 200 miles an hour!”

Newcomers to the show in the second half of Season 4 include Aaron Stanford (“12 Monkeys”), Stephen Henderson (“Lady Bird”), Mo Collins, Tonya Pinkins, and Darryl “Chill” Mitchell, who will play the first character in the “Walking Dead” universe to be in a wheelchair. “They’ll bring different energies to the show,” said executive producer Ian Goldberg. “Some will bring hope, some will take away that hope!”

Lennie James, whose character, Morgan, moved from “Walking Dead” to “Fear the Walking Dead,” said he faced a new challenge in this group of episodes: A scene where Morgan is on the toilet. He said the producers called him in to ask a very important question — and it ended up being them asking James, “Can we show Morgan going to the toilet? That was it. I’m really excited about you seeing that.”

Said executive producer Robert Kirkman: “He killed it!”

Andrew H. Walker/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Actors and producers on stage also included Colman Domingo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman, along with executive producers Scott M. Gimple, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero and David Alpert.

Asked what caused the zombie virus, executive producer Hurd joked, “The meth from ‘Breaking Bad’!” Added Kirkman: “That’s confirmed, that’s canon!”

Opening the panel with a trailer, Chambliss, admitted that a new antagonist, seen in the trailer, “may know our characters even better than they do, insights into them that our characters don’t even have yet!” “Fear the Walking Dead” returns August 12; watch the new trailer below:

