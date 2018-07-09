45 Genre Screenplays to Download For Free, From ‘A Clockwork Orange’ to ‘Goodfellas’

Shore Scripts has brought together an impressive collection of movie screenplays that you can read for free online.

The best way to learn the tricks of movie screenwriting is to read as many movie scripts as possible. Script Reader Pro made headlines last year for debuting 50 screenplays online for free, and now the team over at Shore Scripts has done the same by making 45 genre screenplays available for free online. Shore Scripts picked five scripts in nine different film genres to feature, which means you now have free access to films written by Stanley Kubrick, Tony Kushner, Rian Johnson, Nora Ephron, and Tina Fey.

Shore Scripts is an organization made up filmmakers in the United Kingdom and the United States that seeks to help emerging screenwriters break into the industry. The team is offering free downloadable scripts for films as classic as “The Iron Giant,” “Goodfellas,” “A Clockwork Orange,” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark.”

The full list of free screenplays by genre is below. Click here to download each script via Shore Scripts.

Drama

“The Last Samurai”

“Capote”

“Munich”

“8 Mile”

“Blood Diamond”

Crime

“The Big Sleep”

“Goodfellas”

“Anatomy of a Murder”

“Brick”

“Heat”

Romance

“The Bodyguard

“From Here to Eternity”

“Lost in Translation”

“Something’s Gotta Give”

“When Harry Met Sally”

Action

“Armageddon”

“Commando”

“Die Hard 2”

“The Fugitive”

“Raiders of the Lost Ark”

Science-Fiction

“Equilibrium”

“Robocop”

“Back to the Future II”

“A Clockwork Orange”

“The Matrix”

Horror

“The Omen”

“The Birds”

“Poltergeist”

“The Devil’s Advocate

“Dawn of the Dead” (2004)

Thriller

“Panic Room”

“The Manchurian Candidate”

“Collateral”

“The Crying Game

“Hotel Rwanda”

Comedy

“The 40 Year Old Virgin

“The Addams Family”

“Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”

“Legally Blonde”

“Mean Girls”

Animation

“A Goofy Movie”

“The Iron Giant”

“The Lion King”

“The Red Turtle”

“Toy Story 3”

