Gal Gadot Visits Children’s Hospital in Full Wonder Woman Costume

You might even call her a superhero.

Not all heroes wear capes — some wear Bracelets of Submission instead. That’s the case when it comes to Gal Gadot, whose portrayal of Wonder Woman has endeared her to moviegoers of all ages. She took some time off from filming “Wonder Woman 1984” to visit patients at Inova Children’s Hospital in Virginia yesterday, showing up in full costume.

It wasn’t just the kiddos who were pleased, as hospital staffers marked the occasion on Twitter and Instagram. “1984” is filming in the Washington, D.C. area, which is close to Inova.

“Wonder Woman 1984” — which will find Patty Jenkins returning to the director’s chair and add Kristen Wiig to the mix as the villanous Cheetah — will be released in theaters on November 1, 2019.

