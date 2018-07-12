‘Glass’ First Look: M. Night Shyamalan Brings ‘Unbreakable’ and ‘Split’ Together For a Trilogy 18 Years in the Making

James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson star in the M. Night Shyamalan film M. Night Shyamalan has been wanting to make for 18 years.

Eighteen years after “Unbreakable,” Bruce Willis’ David Dunn and Samuel L. Jackson’s Elijah Price will finally share the screen together once more in M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass.” The actors will be joined by James McAvoy’s Kevin Crumb, who appeared in Shyamalan’s “Split.” “Split” famously ended by revealing itself as existing in the same universe as “Unbreakable,” and now Shyamalan will bring his two films together and finish off his surprise trilogy.

Shyamalan always envisioned making a sequel to “Unbreakable,” but his 2000 superhero origin story didn’t take off at the box office and plans for a follow-up movie were scrapped. The filmmaker decided to end “Split” with a scene featuring Willis’ Dunn watching the news about Kevin Crumb while sitting in a diner. The twist ending was a gamble on Shyamalan’s part. Fortunately, “Split” ended up being a critical and box office hit and restored faith in Shyamalan to deliver an “Unbreakable” sequel that would attract audiences.

Entertainment Weekly has debuted first look photos from the sequel. McAvoy spoke to the publication about learning during rehearsals what Shyamalan really had planned for the movie. The actor hilariously admits that he didn’t even know what the director was talking about at first when he told him he would be adding David Dunn into the film.

“We were chatting and he said, ‘Well, maybe if this one does well, we’ll do another one,’ ” McAvoy said. “I was like, ‘Really? We’re going to do a sequel to “Split”?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, you know, bring back David and all that.’ And I was like, David?Oh, wait a minute…”

Jackson didn’t find out Shyamalan was planning an “Unbreakable” film until he watched “Split” and Dunn showed up at the end. “I remember Night called me last year to say, ‘I need you to watch this movie I just made, and after you watch it, I’ll tell you what I’m thinking,’” Jackson told Vulture. “So I watched ‘Split,’ and at the end of it, we get Bruce in the café and the woman talks to him about Mr. Glass.”

“Glass” is set to open nationwide January 18, 2019 via Universal Pictures. Head over to Entertainment Weekly for a first look at the movie.

