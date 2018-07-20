‘Glass’ First Trailer: James McAvoy, Samuel L. Jackson, and Bruce Willis Face Off in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ Sequel

The world of "Unbreakable" and "Split" come together for a sequel 18 years in the making.

“Unbreakable” and “Split” fans, get ready: The first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” has premiered and it’s a doozy. The director’s latest psychological thriller brings together James McAvoy, Bruce Willis, and Samuel L. Jackson for a sequel 18 years in the making.

Shyamalan released “Unbreakable,” a superhero origin story featuring Willis as David Dunn and Jackson as his antagonist Mr. Glass, in 2000 and envisioned a sequel. A follow-up film never happened because of the movie’s disappointing U.S. box office, but Shyamalan never lost hope.

The director’s 2016 film “Split,” starring McAvoy, ended with the revelation it was set in the same world as “Unbreakable” thanks to a shocker of a cameo from Willis. “Split” earned acclaim from fans and critics and proved to be a box office hit, which allowed Shyamalan to finally see his “Unbreakable” sequel through.

“Glass” brings the worlds of his two previous films together and co-stars Sarah Paulson. The film is set to open nationwide January 18, 2019 via Universal Pictures. At San Diego Comic-Con Friday, Shyamalan said that he is intending for the film to be rated PG-13. Watch the trailer below.

