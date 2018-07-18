‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Viral Teaser: A Terrified Millie Bobby Brown Sends Out a Cry For Help

The sequel to 2014's "Godzilla" reboot is set to terrorize the popular "Stranger Things' actress.

Millie Bobby Brown is 14 years old and has already conquered television with her Emmy-nominated role on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” but the teenage star is trying her hand at blockbuster stardom. Brown is front and center in the first cryptic teaser for Legendary Pictures’ “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” the sequel to Gareth Edwards’ popular 2014 “Godzilla” reboot.

Read More:Millie Bobby Brown Deletes Twitter After Trolls Use Her Photos to Create Homophobic Memes

The teaser trailer, which debuted online ahead of a likely trailer premiere at San Diego Comic Con, is titled “Reach Monarch” and features our first look at footage of Brown in character as Madison Russell. The young girl appears helpless in a basement as she tries to use a radio system to contact Monarch, the special government agency in charge of monitoring creatures on earth.

Brown’s character is the daughter of Vera Farmiga’s Dr. Emma Russell. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” finds a rival Monarch agency kidnapping Emma and Madison and forcing them to unleash anciest beasts such as Mothra, Rodan, and the three-headed King Ghidorah on the world. Godzilla will somehow put an end to his rival monsters, but not before some eye-popping destruction.

“Godzilla: King of the Monsters” opens in theaters May 31, 2019. Check out the first teaser below, and stay tuned for a trailer this weekend at Comic-Con.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.