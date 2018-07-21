‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ Trailer: Millie Bobby Brown Meets Mothra, Rodan, and King Ghidorah — Watch

"Long live the king."

No longer content to merely be King of the Monsters, Godzilla would like you to know he’s also the King of Comic-Con. The city-destroying kaiju of yore made his way to San Diego this morning, where the trailer for “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was unveiled to foolish mortals cheering on their own imminent extinction at the hands of earth’s original rules. Watch it below.

Per its synopsis, the sequel traces “the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan, and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity’s very existence hanging in the balance.”

Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Zhang Ziyi star in the film, which was directed by “Krampus” helmer Michael Dougherty. Warner Bros. will release “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” on May 31, 2019.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.