‘Good Omens’ Sneak Peek: The End Is Nigh With Jon Hamm, David Tennant, and More on the Set – Watch

Amazon also announced Frances McDormand would join the cast and released a first-look poster at Comic-Con.

The end is nigh, and the fans at Comic-Con couldn’t be happier. Amazon brought its adaptation of the Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman novel to San Diego on Friday to offer up a sneak peek of the series in a behind-the-scenes video below.

The streaming service also announced that the Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning actress Frances McDormand will join the series in a very important role. The most important, in fact. She will lend her voice to the show as “the voice of God.”

Check out the first-look poster:

Joining McDormand but on screen are David Tennant as Crowley, Jon Hamm as Gabriel, and Michael Sheen as Aziraphale, all of whom can also be seen in the video.

Here’s Amazon’s official description of the series: “The End of the World is coming, which means a fussy Angel and a loose-living Demon who’ve become overly fond of life on Earth are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop Armageddon. But they have lost the Antichrist, an 11-year-old boy unaware he’s meant to bring upon the end of days, forcing them to embark on an adventure to find him and save the world before it’s too late.”

The series will be directed by Douglas Mackinnon and written by Gaiman, who will also serve as showrunner. “Good Omens” will be released sometime in 2019.

