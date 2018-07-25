HBO President Defends ‘Westworld,’ Says Backlash Over the Show’s Convoluted Timelines Is Not Widespread

TCA: Casey Bloys says even people who dislike "Westworld" are talking about it, which is the kind of response HBO loves to see.

HBO president Casey Bloys addressed television critics at the network’s TCA presentation and found himself defending the Emmy-nominated “Westworld” against backlash over the show’s extremely complicated storytelling structure. The series, created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, frustrated some fans at the end of its second season due to overlapping narratives that many viewers found impossible to make sense of and/or follow. Bloys said the backlash wasn’t as big as some publications made it seem.

“I wouldn’t agree that the backlash was widespread,” Bloys said, “The people who love [the series] really love it, even the people who dislike it feel the need to discuss it and talk about it, and let you know they dislike it, and debate. And for a show to arouse that kind of feeling, that’s what we want.”

Another critic brought up the show’s representation of gun violence, but Bloys also didn’t appear too concerned about the show’s depiction. The HBO president noted “Westworld” takes place in “an old west setting.” “Our shows have a level of violence and nudity and air at 9PM,” he added. “It was never an overriding concern.”

Bloys doesn’t seem too worried about “Westworld,” most likely because the series earned 21 Emmy nominations this year, including best drama series. The show is set to return for a third season next year.

