Henry Cavill Worries #MeToo Is Preventing Men From Wooing Women Out of Fear of Being Called a ‘Rapist’

"I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that," Cavill told GQ in a recent interview.

Henry Cavill tells GQ in a new interview that he’s an old-fashioned guy who loves when a man chases after a woman to win her heart, but the actor can’t help but wonder if the #MeToo anti-harassment movement is making that kind of behavior no longer acceptable. Cavill explained that despite the fact “stuff has to change” in the industry when it comes to sexual harassment, good things should also be retained.

“There’s something wonderful about a man chasing a woman,” Cavill said. “There’s a traditional approach to that, which is nice. I think a woman should be wooed and chased, but maybe I’m old-fashioned for thinking that. It’s very difficult to do that if there are certain rules in place.”

Cavill continued by saying there’s a risk about #MeToo leading men to believe, “Well, I don’t want to go up and talk to her, because I’m going to be called a rapist or something.”

“So you’re like, ‘Forget it, I’m going to call an ex-girlfriend instead, and then just go back to a relationship, which never really worked,’” Cavill continued. “But it’s way safer than casting myself into the fires of hell because I’m someone in the public eye, and if I go and flirt with someone, then who knows what’s going to happen?”

Cavill said that men “really can’t pursue someone” in the era of #MeToo era after they have been told “no.” “But then there’s the, ‘Oh why’d you give up?’” he said. “And it’s like, ‘Well, because I didn’t want to go to jail?’”

The actor can be seen in “Mission: Impossible — Fallout,” in theaters nationwide July 27. Head over to GQ to read his interview in its entirety.

