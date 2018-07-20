‘Homecoming’: Amazon Unveils Release Date for Julia Roberts Drama with Help from Radiohead — Watch

"Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail will direct the upcoming debut season, based on the hit Gimlet podcast.

The podcast world is making its biggest leap yet into the land of TV. And it’s bringing Sam Esmail and Julia Roberts with it.

Amazon released another look at its upcoming drama “Homecoming” on Friday, including Roberts’ lead role as Heidi Bergman, a psychologist looking to uncover the truth behind a top-secret veterans facility. The story is adapted from the Gimlet podcast of the same name, which debuted in late 2016.

“Shots Fired” alum Stephan James co-stars as Walter Cruz, a soldier struggling with his memories of military service. Bobby Cannavale (who also appeared on the most recent season of “Mr. Robot”) is also set to play Colin Belfast, Heidi’s aggressive boss tasked with keeping her and Cruz’s potential reintroduction to civilian life on course. Neither of these other characters appear in this teaser, but it does feature the filtered strains of Radiohead’s “Everything in Its Right Place.”

In the podcast version of the show, Heidi, Walter, and Colin were played by Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, and David Schwimmer, respectively. (Fans of the podcast might notice some chopped pineapple on screen, a nod to an episode of the show we happened to name as one of the 50 Best of 2016.) In addition to the three aforementioned on-screen performers, the cast of the Amazon version will also include Shea Whigham, Hong Chau, Alex Karpovsky, Dermot Mulroney, Sydney Poitier, and Sissy Spacek.

“Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail directed the series and will serve as an executive producer through its second season, which has already been ordered. The podcast itself ran its own second season last year, as writers Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg also worked on the TV version of the story.

Watch the full teaser (with some very impressive architecture) below:

“Homecoming” premieres November 2 on Amazon.

