‘House of Cards’ Nods to Kevin Spacey’s Firing in Claire Underwood’s Bold Independence Day Message — Watch

Claire Underwood has a message to every American on the Fourth of July: “Happy Independence Day. To me.”

Netflix released a short but fiery “House of Cards” teaser to mark Independence Day and it featured Claire Underwood, played by Robin Wright, declaring her own independence from her husband Frank, played by Kevin Spacey. The teaser is a bold nod to Spacey’s firing from the show last fall after several allegations of sexual harassment and abuse were made against him. The show is heading into its sixth and final season with Wright’s Claire in charge.

Production on “House of Cards” was stopped after the first allegations against Spacey led to his firing. The hiatus gave writers enough time to figure out how to proceed with the show without Spacey’s involvement. Fortunately, the Season 5 finale set the show up to be ok without Frank Underwood. The final moments of the season saw Claire turning to the camera and breaking the fourth wall for the first time. “My turn,” Claire declared as the screen cut to black.

“House of Cards'” final season is set to debut later this year on Netflix. The season will run eight episodes. Watch the Fourth of July announcement below.

A message from the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yx0P3qyHfW — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) July 4, 2018

