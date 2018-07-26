‘I Am Paul Walker’ Trailer: The Late Actor’s Loved Ones Remember the Man You Didn’t See in the Movies

Paramount Network will premiere the documentary from Adrian Buitenhuis on August 11.

“If you loved him the way we did, you would say, well, why him and not us?” Tyrese Gibson says in the official trailer for Adrian Buitenhuis’ documentary “I Am Paul Walker.” The emotional look at the life of the late actor is debuting on Paramount Network next month, and the trailer below guarantees every viewer is going to need a box of tissues.

“I Am Paul Walker” features new interviews with Walker’s family members, friends, and film collaborators. The late actor’s siblings all make appearances in the trailer speaking fondly of their childhood memories with Walker, while “The Fast and the Furious” director Rob Cohen is seen saying Walker’s film star persona was far from the man those who knew him well loved.

Walker was killed in a tragic car accident in 2013. The Porsche Walker was sitting in lost control and burst into flames after crashing into a concrete lamp post. Walker and the driver, Roger Rodas, both lost their lives. The movie is the latest in the “I Am” documentary series, which also includes titles like “I Am Heath Ledger” and “I Am Chris Farley.”

“I Am Paul Walker” premieres August 11 at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount Network. Watch the trailer below.

