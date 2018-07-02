‘I Am the Night’ Trailer: Chris Pine and Patty Jenkins Reteam for Eerie-Looking Limited Series About a Hollywood Mystery

The six-part story is set to premiere on TNT early next year.

TNT has its table set for another January prestige limited series and this time they’re bringing in some real superpower.

The network unveiled a trailer for its upcoming series “I Am the Night,” which looks to follow in the footsteps of “The Alienist,” which premiered at the same time earlier this year.

Originally announced last summer with the title “One Day She’ll Darken,” the series reunites star Chris Pine and director Patty Jenkins, who previously worked together on “Wonder Woman” (and by all indications will be doing so again for “Wonder Woman 1984”).

Pine stars as Jay Singletary, a down-and-out reporter who seizes the story of one young woman’s search for identity as a chance for redemption. The story in question is based on the real-life journey of Fauna Hodel, who after finding out she was adopted, began to uncover a convoluted web that eventually connected with the 1947 “Black Dahlia” murder.

In addition to Pine and India Eisley as Hodel, the “I Am the Night” ensemble also includes Leland Orser, Jefferson Mays, Dylan Smith, Jay Paulson, Yul Vazquez, Justin Cornwell, and Golden Brooks. The six-episode series is written by Sam Sheridan, based on the autobiography co-written by Hodel. Jenkins directed the series pilot, with “Devil in a Blue Dress” director Carl Franklin behind the camera for multiple episodes as well.

Watch the full trailer (including some really ominous cocktail parties) below:

“I Am the Night” is set to premiere in January 2019.

