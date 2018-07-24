‘I Think We’re Alone Now’ First Trailer: Elle Fanning and Peter Dinklage Are the Last People on Earth

Reed Morano's unique spin on the apocalyptic genre sees her stars alone at the end of the world. Or are they?

In Emmy-winning director Reed Morano’s twist on the apocalyptic genre, at least one of her stars is more than happy being (presumably) the last man on Earth. As Del, Peter Dinklage is a loner who felt alone long before something wiped out the rest of human population, and now that he gets to roam his small town entirely on his own, he feels more content than ever before. But what if Del is not alone?

Okay, spoiler alert, he’s not, and soon the curmudgeon is forced to deal with the literal crash-landing of effervescent teen Grace (Elle Fanning) into his life, who is pleased as punch to discover that there’s at least one other person left on the planet. So, how’s that all going to pan out? With Morano behind the camera, the answer is both “beautifully” and “maybe also horrifyingly.”

The film debuted at Sundance in January, where it picked up a special jury prize for “excellence in filmmaking.” Morano explained her approach to the apocalyptic genre as one entirely designed to be, well, a bit different. She told EW, “I like the post-apocalyptic genre, but it’s been done a million times, and I was looking for something a little bit weird, or just a little bit different tonally. I saw this opportunity to tell a post-apocalyptic story that breaks a lot of the conventions of storytelling in that genre.”

At Sundance, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich wrote that the film “does moody ambiance with the best of them — if a movie version of ‘The Last of Us’ ever gets off the ground, Reed Morano would probably be very comfortable in the director’s chair — but the film’s haunted landscapes aren’t fertile ground for character growth.”

Check out the first trailer for “I Think We’re Alone Now” below. Momentum Pictures will release it on September 21.

