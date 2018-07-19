‘Insatiable’ Trailer: Netflix’s Dark Teen Comedy Is a High School Revenge Story with Plenty of Punching and Fat Suits

The 12-episode season about a teenager (Debby Ryan) who loses weight and seeks revenge on her classmates will be available to stream next month.

A lot of people get punched in the face in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix show “Insatiable.” Nearly all of those surround the up-and-down arc of Patty (Debby Ryan), a high-schooler bullied for her weight. After she returns to school with a changed build, she’s on the delivering end.

Patty’s story will arrive on Netflix next month in the form of a 12-episode debut season. Also making up the backbone of this season (aside from the other students hurling insults and getting right hooks to the jaw) is Dallas Roberts’ Bob Armstrong, who takes on Patty as a beauty contest ingenue/protege. Like the kids at Masonville High, though, he gets far more than what he bargained for, a problem that quickly brings in his wife Coralee (Alyssa Milano).

The “Insatiable” ensemble also includes Christopher Gorham, Erinn Westbrook, Michael Provost, Kimmy Shields, Irene Choi, and Sarah Colonna. In addition to creator Lauren Gussis, the series also counts Ryan Seacrest as an executive producer. It’s part of a busy upcoming release day for Netflix, which will also see the debut of Rev Run’s new series “All About the Washingtons.”

Watch the full trailer (including a possible Dallas Roberts-led exorcism) below:

“Insatiable” premieres August 10 on Netflix.

