‘Insecure’ Season 3 Trailer: Issa Rae Explores Some Questionable Living Arrangements in Next Chapter of HBO Comedy

The ladies are "single, 30, and thriving," but that sure as hell doesn't mean they've got everything figured out.

“Single. 30. Thriving.” And so opens the newest trailer for the third season of Issa Rae’s “Insecure.” And while that’s mostly true, the ladies of Rae’s award-winning HBO series don’t have everything entirely locked down just yet. Case in point: Issa herself. Despite working hard at her job and saving money, the leading lady still doesn’t have the goods to snag a new apartment of her own, which is why she’s still living with her ex Daniel (Y’lan Noel), an arrangement that would always be weird, but is even nuttier considering how they ended last season (Issa cheated on her longtime boyfriend with Daniel, oops).

Still worse: everyone knows that Issa is living in her ex’s crib, and the whispers around town are fierce. But maybe she doesn’t actually want to move out (and on)?

Elsewhere, Issa’s girls — including Molly, Tiffany, and Kelly are all dealing with their own upheavals, from pregnancy to breakups. Check out the newest trailer for the third season of “Insecure” below, thanks to HBO’s Instagram account.

“Insecure” will return for its third season on August 12 at 10:30PM on HBO.

