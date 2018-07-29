‘Iron Fist’ Season 2 Teaser: Marvel’s Most Controversial Series Returns, Whether You Like It or Not — Watch

The hero might even wear a new costume this time.

“Iron Fist” didn’t exactly endear itself to critics (or most viewers, for that matter), but such is the mystical superhero’s immortal power that the show will return for a second season. The Marvel series’ first go-round wasn’t especially well received — IndieWire’s Liz Shannon Miller wrote that it “feels incredibly inessential, even boring at times” in her review — but the character’s self-seriousness was toned down somewhat during his appearances in “The Defenders” and season two of “Luke Cage.” Watch the trailer for his next solo outing below.

Per a detailed synopsis, season two will follow its hero “as he fights against the criminal element corrupting New York City with his kung-fu mastery and ability to summon the awesome power of the fiery Iron Fist.” It’s our understanding that he might even wear a yellow-and-green suit this time.

Finn Jones stars as the hero of the title, with the supporting cast including Jessica Henwick, Tom Pelphrey, and Jessica Stroup. “Iron Fist” returns to Netflix on September 7.

