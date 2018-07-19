‘It: Chapter Two’: Behind the Scenes First-Look of Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and the Rest of the Grown-Up Losers Club Revealed

New Line Cinemas showed brief glimpses of footage during its second annual ScareDiego event.

The sequel to the highest-grossing horror film of all time just got one step closer to its release. At Wednesday night’s ScareDiego event — held a half-mile from where San Diego Comic-Con commences Thursday — New Line Cinemas showed an early, behind-the-scenes look at “It: Chapter Two.”

The film is based on the second part of Stephen King’s best-selling 1986 novel, in which evil clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) preys on Derry, Maine once every 27 years. “It: Chapter Two” will introduce audiences to the ragtag Losers Club as grown friends who have lost touch and are pushing 40. Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Chosen Jacobs, and Jack Dylan Grazer will reprise their roles, with James McAvoy, Andy Bean, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, and James Ransone playing their respective adult counterparts. Among the other new additions are two veterans from this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner, “The Shape of Water”: production designer Paul D. Austerberry and costume designer Luis Sequeira.

Director Andy Muschietti sent a taped dispatch from the Toronto set, where his cast and crew have been in production since July 2. The footage showed him peering over storyboards of various fanged monsters and inspecting bloody costumes. Film snippets included an older Bill (McAvoy) crying a single tear, Chastain’s Beverly on a cellphone, and inside Pennywise’s sewer tunnels. Then there was The Losers Club reuniting in a Chinese restaurant with a large aquarium: Richie (Hader) bangs a gong and asks, “So what do you want to talk about?”

Screenwriter Gary Dauberman was at ScareDiego with a contingent from “The Nun,” which he also wrote. “It” made $700 million at the worldwide box office last year, becoming the top-earning King adaptation to date. Warner Bros. will distribute the sequel on September 6, 2019.

