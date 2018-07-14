‘It’s Always Sunny’ Teases Dennis’ Return in Horror-Themed Poster for Season 13

It's not that hard to imagine him as an axe murderer, after all.

It’s been more or less confirmed that we haven’t seen the last of Dennis on “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” as Kaitlin Olson recently revealed that Glenn Howerton will return to the irreverent comedy for “some episodes” during its upcoming 13th season. Beyond the fact that he’ll “take on the new role of father in North Dakota,” however, we don’t have many details.

A new horror-themed poster for the show doesn’t exactly change that, but it does serve to remind that the recently departed cast member’s presence continues to loom large (see below). Charlie (Charlie Day), Mac (Rob McElhenney), Frank (Danny Devito), and Dee (Olson) are dressed as the high-school victims in a slasher movie as they flee from an axe-wielding killer standing in front of a cabin; his face is obscured, but the figure can only be the fifth member of the Gang.

Dennis appeared the depart the show at the end of its 12th season, when it was revealed that he’d be moving to North Dakota in an attempt to raise the child he only recently learned he’d fathered. We’ll learn more when “It’s Always Sunny” returns on Wednesday, September 5.

