’Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ Trailer: John Krasinski Enters the Fray With a ‘Fearsome’ Fourth of July TV Spot – Watch

The eight-part action series will be released in August.

Jack Ryan isn’t looking for trouble, but trouble has found Jack Ryan. The Tom Clancy hero comes to Amazon in August for “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” turning back the clock to a more innocent time when he was an up-and-coming CIA analyst pushing papers and rolling back in his desk chair. Of course, that would make for some fairly boring on-screen action, and thus a field agent is born.

John Krasinski of “The Office” and “The Quiet Place” fame takes on the role this time around, filling the flak jacket previously donned by Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. The TV spot released on July 4th, the most patriotic of American holidays, can be seen below.

The brief but action-packed the spot eschews dialogue and instead uses the audio quotes from U.S. presidents as voiceovers. As if to illustrate what a badass Krasinski is wielding a gun, taking down bad guys, and romancing the ladies, former President Bill Clinton can be heard declaring, “Though our challenges are fearsome so are our strengths.” All this, accompanied by the cover of Bob Dylan’s song “All Along the Watchtower” by Devlin featuring Ed Sheeran, makes for a stirring teaser. (And yes, the original is “The Young Pope” theme for that killer opening sequence. Bless.)

Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland serve as co-creators, executive producers, and showrunners on “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” with Morten Tyldum directing the pilot. Besides Krasinski, the cast also includes Wendell Pierce, James Greer, and Abbie Cornish.

Celebrate America by watching the brand-new TV spot below:

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” will be released in the land of the free two-day delivery on Aug. 31.

