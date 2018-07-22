Sean Gunn Tweets in Support of His Brother: ‘Working on These Movies Made My Brother a Better Person’

The younger Gunn plays Kraglin in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

Following James Gunn’s firing from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” by Disney, Sean Gunn — who appeared in the franchise’s first two movies — has taken to Twitter in defense of his brother. Beginning by clarifying that “it goes without saying that I love and support my brother,” Gunn addresses his brother’s off-color humor and asserts that “working on these movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’m proud of that.”

The younger Gunn isn’t alone in his support of his writer/director sibling, as fellow “Guardians” actor Dave Bautista tweeted yesterday that he’s “not OK” with what’s happened and a petition calling on Disney to re-hire him has already garnered more than 53,000 signatures.

2. Since he was a kid, it was clear he had a desire (maybe destiny) to be an artist, tell stories, find his voice through comics, films, his band. The struggle to find that voice was sometimes clunky, misguided, or downright stupid, and sometimes wonderful, moving, and hilarious. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018 4. I saw firsthand as he went from worrying about “softening his edge” for a larger audience to realizing that his “edge” wasn’t as useful of a tool as he thought it was. That his gift for storytelling was something better. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018 6. In many respects this change in my brother was reflected in the change that the Guardians go through. I’ve heard my brother say many times that when Quill rallies the team with “this is our chance to give a shit”–to care–that it’s the pep talk he himself needed to hear. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018 8. This isn’t new information, by the way. It’s all stuff that James has explained many times in interviews, in more detail and more eloquently. It’s not some new spin. It’s always been part of the story. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018 10. Working on those movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’m proud of that. Peace. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) July 21, 2018

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.