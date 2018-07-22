Back to IndieWire

Sean Gunn Tweets in Support of His Brother: ‘Working on These Movies Made My Brother a Better Person’

The younger Gunn plays Kraglin in "Guardians of the Galaxy."

1 min ago

James Gunn and Sean Gunn Guardians of the Galaxy

James Gunn and Sean Gunn

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Following James Gunn’s firing from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” by Disney, Sean Gunn — who appeared in the franchise’s first two movies — has taken to Twitter in defense of his brother. Beginning by clarifying that “it goes without saying that I love and support my brother,” Gunn addresses his brother’s off-color humor and asserts that “working on these movies made my brother a better person, and they made me one too. I’m proud of that.”

The younger Gunn isn’t alone in his support of his writer/director sibling, as fellow “Guardians” actor Dave Bautista tweeted yesterday that he’s “not OK” with what’s happened and a petition calling on Disney to re-hire him has already garnered more than 53,000 signatures.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

This Article is related to: Film and tagged , ,


More From IndieWire

ad