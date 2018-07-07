James Gunn: ‘If a Movie Can Be Ruined by Spoilers, It’s Not a Good Movie’

They even make movies more enjoyable for some people, he says.

The spoiler wars show no sign of slowing. Everyone has an opinion on when (if ever) it’s okay to reveal major plot points for movies, TV shows, and books, with everything from “No, I am your father” to “Snape kills Dumbledore” taking on meme status in the years since they first shocked fans. Now the debate has a new participant: “Guardians of the Galaxy” director James Gunn, who posits that any movie that can be ruined by spoilers is “not a good movie.”

“If a movie can be ruined by spoilers, it’s not a good movie,” he tweeted. “I’m opposed to spoiling things for folks, but studies show knowing spoilers only very slightly affects the viewer’s pleasure, if at all (and sometimes increases the pleasure of a well-crafted film).” Reactions to his assertion largely focused on “Avengers: Infinity War,” whose shocking ending directly involved the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves; in response, Gunn wrote that “I don’t think IW is ruined by spoilers.”

He also clarified that, while “critics or folks spoiling movies is an asshole move,” it’s also “not the be all and end all.” So even if Gunn knows what happens in the next “Avengers” movie, he’s not likely to tell us.

