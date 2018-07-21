Back to IndieWire

‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Star Dave Bautista Is ‘Not OK’ With James Gunn Being Fired

He praises the director as "gentle and kind."

James Gunn was swiftly fired from “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” yesterday after offensive tweets he’d made years earlier resurfaced, and at least one of his collaborators isn’t happy about it. Dave Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer in the first two “Guardians” movies as well as this year’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” took to Twitter to both defend Gunn and announce that he is “NOT ok” with what’s happened to him.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met,” the wrestler-turned-actor tweeted. “He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

The tweets in question, some of them dating back to 2008, made jokes about rape and pedophilia. Gunn apologized by saying he’d “developed as a person” since writing them.

Bautista isn’t the only Marvel actor to come to Gunn’s defense, as “Ant-Man and the Wasp” actor David Dastalmachian praised the writer/director as “one of the most amazing people I’ve ever known.”

