James Woods’ Agent Dropped Him As a Client on Fourth of July, Told the Actor He Was ‘Feeling Patriotic’

Woods published on Twitter an email exchange between himself and agent Ken Kaplan in which he was dropped as client.

James Woods, who has become notorious for being an outspoken conservative on Twitter in recent years, is in need of new talent agent. The actor revealed to his over 1.5 million Twitter followers that his agent Ken Kaplan had dropped him as a client on the night of the Fourth of July (via Mediaite). Kaplan sent Woods an email saying he was “feeling patriotic” and did not want to represent Woods anymore.

Woods published the email exchange between the two on Twitter. Kaplan’s email reads: “It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I could go on a rant but you know what I’d say.” Woods noted that unlike himself, Kaplan is a political liberal.

In his response to Kaplan, Woods said he did not know what Kaplan would say in a rant. Woods explained that “if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual.” The actor went on to thank Kaplan for “all [his] hard work and devotion” on his behalf. “Be well,” Woods ended his reply.

Kaplan’s decision to drop Woods as a client arrived just a day after Woods stirred up drama on Twitter by trolling Senator Elizabeth Warren. Woods posted a picture of Warren with a quote of hers that read, “Donald, you ain’t seen nasty yet.” The actor’s caption said “#NoNudes.”

Woods’ acting career has taken a backseat in recent years, with his last film credit being a voice role in the 2016 animated film “Bling.” IndieWire has reached out to Kaplan for further comment.

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

